iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Raised by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,871. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

