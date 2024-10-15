iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.