iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $582.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,787. The company has a market capitalization of $502.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.04 and a 200 day moving average of $543.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

