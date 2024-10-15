iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 1,256,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,486. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

