iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

