iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.