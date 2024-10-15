iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.85 and last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 1985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 189,430 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

