iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 243,735 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

