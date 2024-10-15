iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is FMA Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FMA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 9.6% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $379.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,451. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $384.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

