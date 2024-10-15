iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $383.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.