iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $332.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $333.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.