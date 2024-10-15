iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 471.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $12.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.36. 6,418,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,201. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

