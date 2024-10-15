iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 2,152,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,499. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

