iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $278.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day moving average is $260.15. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $282.18.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

