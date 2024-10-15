iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Cut by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $282.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

