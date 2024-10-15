iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.26 and last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 4307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.80.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,539,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 299.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $3,967,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,845,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

