iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Position Increased by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 124.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of SMLF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. 50,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,259. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

