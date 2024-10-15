iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $45.19. 7,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.04.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
