Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in September

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,147,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 2,460,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Display Price Performance

Shares of JNNDF stock remained flat at $0.16 on Tuesday. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

