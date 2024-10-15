Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 1,637,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,575.8 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

JPHLF stock remained flat at $9.46 during trading on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Get Japan Post alerts:

About Japan Post

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.