Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 1,637,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,575.8 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
JPHLF stock remained flat at $9.46 during trading on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.
About Japan Post
