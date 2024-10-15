JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.14, but opened at $41.56. JD.com shares last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 4,662,599 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

