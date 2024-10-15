JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,725,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 23,434,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,865.9 days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. JD Health International has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.
JD Health International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JD Health International
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.