Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 1,782,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,441,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 168,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,369. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Jervois Global
