JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,353,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 2,894,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JFE Price Performance

JFEEF stock remained flat at $13.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. JFE has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

