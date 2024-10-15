Jon Blotner Sells 4,600 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 6,055 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $321,338.85.

Wayfair Trading Down 3.8 %

W stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,487. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after buying an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after buying an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 46.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 721,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $13,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

