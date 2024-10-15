Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $267.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $273.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

