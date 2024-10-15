JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $98,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,457,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPM opened at $221.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

