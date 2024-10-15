JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.73 on December 2nd

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.69 million, a P/E ratio of -205.65 and a beta of 0.47. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 182 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 281 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
