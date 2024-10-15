JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.73 on December 2nd

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.69 million, a P/E ratio of -205.65 and a beta of 0.47. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 182 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 281 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

Featured Articles

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

