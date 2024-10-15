Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Tops $228.08 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $228.08 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00251692 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.8692049 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 522 active market(s) with $119,401,602.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

