Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.58. Approximately 66,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 306,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. Insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

