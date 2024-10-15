Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Kemper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KMPR

Kemper Stock Up 1.1 %

KMPR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 35,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 414.0% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 342,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 1,336.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 317,212 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 268,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 251,036 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.