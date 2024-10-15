Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Shares of KMRPF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
