Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMRPF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

