Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after buying an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,476,000 after buying an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after buying an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. 2,897,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

