Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 22,344 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 96,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 72,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 286,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,497. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

