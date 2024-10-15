Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

