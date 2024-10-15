Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

PSEP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,971 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

