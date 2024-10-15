Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 22,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,918. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.