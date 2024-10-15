Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,291 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

FNDF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 1,108,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,606. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.