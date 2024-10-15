Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.50. 1,133,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.95. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.