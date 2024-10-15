Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 320 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises 2.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.5% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.3 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.