Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,993,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 2,293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.8 days.

KIKOF remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

