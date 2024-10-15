Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.92. 474,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

