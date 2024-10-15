Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

