KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $829.65 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $452.01 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $774.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.