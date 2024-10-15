Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,632. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

