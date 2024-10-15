Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.28 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Komodo has a market cap of $35.28 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,519,324 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.