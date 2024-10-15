Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOPN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 490,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 494.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 703,740 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 678,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 80.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kopin by 10.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 329.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

