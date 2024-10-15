Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,923,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after buying an additional 51,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 88,170 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 519,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 308,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

