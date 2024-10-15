Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

