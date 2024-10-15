Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,222 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $906,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,607.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.6 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2302 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.